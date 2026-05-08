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Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Colliers International Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Colliers by 1.2% in Q4, buying 23,516 shares to hold 1,996,018 shares (about a 4.01% stake) valued at roughly $293.38 million.
  • Colliers reported quarterly EPS $0.91, missing estimates by $0.01, and revenue of $1.13 billion (vs. $1.26B consensus) although revenue was up 15.1% year-over-year; ROE was 20.31% with a net margin of 1.45%.
  • CIGI stock opened at $103.51 (up 4.4%), with a market cap of $5.29 billion and a P/E of 63.9; analysts have an aggregate rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $162.89 amid several recent target cuts.
  • Interested in Colliers International Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI - Free Report) TSE: CIGI by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,996,018 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 23,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.01% of Colliers International Group worth $293,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Stock Up 4.4%

CIGI stock opened at $103.51 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.57 and a 52 week high of $171.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90 and a beta of 1.31. The firm's 50-day moving average is $109.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI - Get Free Report) TSE: CIGI last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 1.45%.The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIGI shares. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $162.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIGI

About Colliers International Group

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm offering a full suite of solutions to occupiers, owners and investors. The company's real estate services encompass brokerage and agency leasing, capital markets advisory, property and facility management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, workplace and corporate real estate solutions, and market research. Through these offerings, Colliers supports clients across the entire real estate life cycle, from site selection to asset disposition.

The firm operates through two principal segments: real estate services and investment management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI - Free Report) TSE: CIGI.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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