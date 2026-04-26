Colony Family Offices LLC Sells 7,805 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Colony Family Offices LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,895 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 7,805 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.6% of Colony Family Offices LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Stock Up 4.3%

NVDA stock opened at $208.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $104.08 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $275.25.

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Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 953,976 shares of company stock worth $171,173,819 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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