Columbia Asset Management Decreases Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Columbia Asset Management reduced its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,907 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 3,789 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management's holdings in Oracle were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Oracle by 16.6% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 260 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $181.28 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $152.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.26. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $123.39 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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