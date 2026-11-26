First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB - Free Report) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000,061 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,021,219 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.09% of Columbia Banking System worth $85,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth $880,443,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter worth $120,867,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth $68,906,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth $68,245,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,104,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company's stock.

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Columbia Banking System Price Performance

NASDAQ COLB opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.72. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $33.67.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $687.74 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Columbia Banking System's previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Columbia Banking System's payout ratio is 51.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COLB

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Banking System

In other news, Director Steven Gardner sold 10,522 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $328,602.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $80,479.71. This represents a 80.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Umpqua Bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services. Its offerings include deposit accounts, business and personal lending, cash management, and other financial services for individuals, small businesses, and larger commercial clients. The company serves customers across the western United States, including the Pacific Northwest and California. Its banking operations use the Umpqua Bank name. Columbia Banking System was formed through the 2023 merger of Columbia Bank and Umpqua Bank's parent company, Umpqua Holdings Corporation.

See Also

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