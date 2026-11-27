State Street Corp cut its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB - Free Report) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,853,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 13,534,297 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.29% of Columbia Banking System worth $339,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.7% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Henshaw Capital LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.4% during the first quarter. Henshaw Capital LLC now owns 34,805 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 5.5% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get COLB alerts: Sign Up

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.93.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.74 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System's previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Columbia Banking System's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Banking System

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Steven Gardner sold 10,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $328,602.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,479.71. This trade represents a 80.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLB. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered Columbia Banking System from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Umpqua Bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services. Its offerings include deposit accounts, business and personal lending, cash management, and other financial services for individuals, small businesses, and larger commercial clients. The company serves customers across the western United States, including the Pacific Northwest and California. Its banking operations use the Umpqua Bank name. Columbia Banking System was formed through the 2023 merger of Columbia Bank and Umpqua Bank's parent company, Umpqua Holdings Corporation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Columbia Banking System, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Columbia Banking System wasn't on the list.

While Columbia Banking System currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report