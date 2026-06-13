Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Has $24.83 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. $HUM

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,936 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 75,918 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up 3.5% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Humana worth $24,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Humana by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,192 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Humana by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Humana by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company's stock.

Get Humana alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Humana from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Humana from $214.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Humana from $173.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Humana from $252.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Humana from $217.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $291.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on HUM

Humana Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $379.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.20. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.11 and a 52 week high of $379.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $39.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.37 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.82%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.58 EPS. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Humana's payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Humana, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Humana wasn't on the list.

While Humana currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here