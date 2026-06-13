Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.63 Million in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,738 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,629,000. Fair Isaac comprises 0.7% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company's stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 464 shares of the technology company's stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company's stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company's stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,177.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,120.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,362.61. Fair Isaac Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $870.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,998.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $630.21 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.81 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fair Isaac from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,619.36.

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Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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