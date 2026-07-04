Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,569 shares of the cable giant's stock after acquiring an additional 185,564 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts: Sign Up

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $36.40. The company has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.42 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.00%.The firm's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. Comcast's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Key Headlines Impacting Comcast

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comcast to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.50 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Comcast from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Comcast, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comcast wasn't on the list.

While Comcast currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here