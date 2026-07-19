Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,306 shares of the cable giant's stock after acquiring an additional 46,955 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Comcast were worth $14,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 83,883 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 42,216 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 119.4% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 66.8% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,607 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Comcast from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Comcast from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.64.

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Comcast Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The business's fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $31.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Comcast's payout ratio is 25.98%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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