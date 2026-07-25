Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 824.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,616,490 shares of the cable giant's stock after acquiring an additional 10,359,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.33% of Comcast worth $333,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 7,532 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company's stock.
Trending Headlines about Comcast
Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Comcast beat second-quarter estimates, with adjusted EPS of $1.04 and revenue of $29.94 billion, both above Wall Street expectations. The beat was supported by record wireless additions, stronger studio performance, and improving broadband trends. Comcast Reports 2nd Quarter 2026 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Peacock turned profitable for the first time, adding 2 million paid subscribers to reach 48 million, which is boosting sentiment around Comcast’s media and streaming turnaround. Comcast's Peacock records first ever profit on World Cup, 'Love Island USA' boost
- Positive Sentiment: Management said broadband repositioning, wireless growth, and the planned NBCUniversal/Sky separation are progressing, while Rosenblatt reiterated a Buy rating and a $31 price target, implying meaningful upside from recent levels. CMCSA Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Broadband Pivot and Wireless Growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Comcast declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, reinforcing its income profile, but this is unlikely to be the main driver of the stock’s move today.
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent short-interest data was effectively flat at zero, so there is no clear short-squeeze or bearish positioning signal helping explain the move.
- Negative Sentiment: Offsetting the positives, domestic broadband customer losses continued and second-quarter profit was lower year over year, which keeps pressure on Comcast’s core connectivity business. Comcast Reports Lower Profit, Narrows Domestic Broadband Subscriber Losses
- Negative Sentiment: Some investors were also disappointed that Comcast paused share repurchases while it prepares for the planned business separation, reducing a prior source of stock support. Comcast slips as broadband losses and buyback pause overshadow Q2 beat
Analyst Ratings Changes
CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price target on Comcast in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, July 6th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.96.
View Our Latest Research Report on Comcast
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $22.30 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company's fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Comcast's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Comcast's payout ratio is presently 25.98%.
Comcast Profile
(Free Report
)
Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.
NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.
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