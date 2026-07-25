Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 824.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,616,490 shares of the cable giant's stock after acquiring an additional 10,359,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.33% of Comcast worth $333,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 7,532 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price target on Comcast in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, July 6th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.96.

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Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $22.30 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company's fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Comcast's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Comcast's payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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