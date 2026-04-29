Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Purchased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,779 shares of the cable giant's stock after purchasing an additional 39,589 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO's holdings in Comcast were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 83,883 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 42,216 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,607 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Comcast Stock Up 0.5%

Comcast stock opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.42 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Comcast to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Comcast from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Comcast from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $1,892,549.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,336 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,325,493.76. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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