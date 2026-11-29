Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 173.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,485,309 shares of the cable giant's stock after purchasing an additional 3,477,609 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.5% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Comcast worth $119,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 16.6% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,549,714 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $55,482,000 after purchasing an additional 363,552 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 87.2% in the second quarter. Saudi Central Bank now owns 251,190 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 117,038 shares in the last quarter. Nykredit A S purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $137,515,000. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.7% during the second quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 875,247 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $21,487,000 after buying an additional 62,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 217.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 740,420 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $16,112,000 after buying an additional 507,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company's stock.

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Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $25.94 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $92.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cable giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Comcast's dividend payout ratio is presently 41.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Comcast from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Freedom Broker dropped their target price on Comcast from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Comcast from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

About Comcast

Comcast is a media and technology company that provides broadband, video, wireless and voice services, primarily through its Xfinity brand. It also produces and distributes television programming, films and other content through NBCUniversal, and operates theme parks and streaming services. The company traces its roots to American Cable Systems, founded in 1963, and adopted the Comcast name in 1969. Comcast expanded beyond cable operations through its acquisition of NBCUniversal, completed in 2011, and its acquisition of Sky in 2018.

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