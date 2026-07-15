Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Stock Position Reduced by MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH decreased its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,176 shares of the cable giant's stock after selling 45,372 shares during the quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Comcast were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,311,219 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $11,038,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,829 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,754,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 232,883 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 97,601 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,112 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 72,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,332,228 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $1,295,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,642 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts: Sign Up

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.42 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.00%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Comcast's payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comcast from $35.50 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $33.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Comcast, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comcast wasn't on the list.

While Comcast currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here