Comerica Bank Has $6.83 Million Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX - Free Report) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,638 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 53,183 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $6,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,231,439 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $88,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,791 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 252.4% during the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,145 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $89,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,224 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 1,586,753 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $62,693,000 after buying an additional 794,505 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,430,896 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $127,087,000 after buying an additional 745,787 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,257,694 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $49,691,000 after buying an additional 610,060 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 1,243 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $75,661.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James L. Fitzsimmons sold 5,917 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $324,074.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,375.32. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 42,930 shares of company stock worth $2,581,186 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.70. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation's revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Knight-Swift Transportation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 380.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc NYSE: KNX is one of North America's largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company's core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

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