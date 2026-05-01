Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,274 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank's holdings in Gartner were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,980.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 128 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,130.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Gartner Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:IT opened at $148.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.18 and a 12-month high of $451.73.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 102.20% and a net margin of 11.22%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $204.00 price target on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gartner from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Gartner from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $180.40.

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Key Gartner News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gartner this week:

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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