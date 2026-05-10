Comerica Bank Lowers Position in ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA - Free Report) by 93.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,102 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 720,532 shares during the period. Comerica Bank's holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,078,505 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $219,950,000 after buying an additional 637,727 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,866,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,798,274 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $70,343,000 after buying an additional 35,199 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,695,923 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $68,842,000 after buying an additional 84,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,569,343 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $83,345,000 after buying an additional 2,581,670 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut ADMA Biologics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research cut ADMA Biologics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADMA Biologics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Steve Elms acquired 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $109,690.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,038,730 shares in the company, valued at $31,946,899.10. This represents a 0.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 10,096 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $157,800.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 466,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,292,958. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key ADMA Biologics News

Here are the key news stories impacting ADMA Biologics this week:

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.83. ADMA Biologics Inc has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $22.37.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $139.98 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 32.43%.The business's quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company's marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

See Also

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