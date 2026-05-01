Comerica Bank Sells 13,690 Shares of AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,660 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 13,690 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of AGCO worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,840,125 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $304,092,000 after acquiring an additional 700,558 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth $69,996,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 1,206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 587,608 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $62,915,000 after acquiring an additional 542,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,086,933 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $223,448,000 after acquiring an additional 356,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 2,167.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,309 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $16,410,000 after acquiring an additional 150,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company's stock.

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AGCO Trading Up 5.8%

NYSE:AGCO opened at $121.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm's 50 day moving average is $120.84 and its 200 day moving average is $114.59. AGCO Corporation has a 12 month low of $89.80 and a 12 month high of $143.78.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.39%. AGCO's revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from AGCO's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. AGCO's payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 2,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $315,192.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,308,301.76. The trade was a 12.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $123.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGCO

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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