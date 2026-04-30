Comerica Bank Sells 30,895 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,607 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 30,895 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank's holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 16.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,784 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 65.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 38.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,227 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,392,000 after acquiring an additional 61,672 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 105.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,274 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,641,000 after acquiring an additional 81,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $227.51 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $225.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.04. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $242.05.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. AMETEK's payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $244.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AME

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the sale, the director owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $971,174.40. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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