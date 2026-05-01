Comerica Bank Sells 3,589 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,317 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,589 shares during the period. Comerica Bank's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 85,907 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $79,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,591,998,000 after acquiring an additional 134,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,801 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $412,263,000 after acquiring an additional 178,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Get MPWR alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 5.7%

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,614.41 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,228.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,085.85. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $594.84 and a 12-month high of $1,661.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.72, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.21. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.07%.The company had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. Monolithic Power Systems's payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

Key Monolithic Power Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 22,875 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total transaction of $26,790,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,198,455. The trade was a 11.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 22,875 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total value of $26,790,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 235,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,314,121.12. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 137,683 shares of company stock worth $158,138,447 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Monolithic Power Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monolithic Power Systems wasn't on the list.

While Monolithic Power Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here