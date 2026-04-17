Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,320 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Comfort Systems USA worth $28,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 283 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Franklin Myers sold 8,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,472.56, for a total transaction of $12,717,028.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 73,995 shares in the company, valued at $108,962,077.20. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,369.74, for a total transaction of $6,163,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $24,703,260.90. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 37,288 shares of company stock worth $53,677,038 over the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Comfort Systems USA

Here are the key news stories impacting Comfort Systems USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on FIX from $1,611 to $1,819 and kept a "buy" rating, signaling near‑term upside from the current levels. Stifel Raises PT

Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on FIX from $1,611 to $1,819 and kept a "buy" rating, signaling near‑term upside from the current levels. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp published far above‑consensus forward EPS scenarios (Q1/Q3/Q4 2026 and FY2026–FY2027 estimates well above the consensus), implying analysts expect continued margin expansion and strong earnings growth that could support higher equity value over the next 12–24 months. KeyCorp Estimates

KeyCorp published far above‑consensus forward EPS scenarios (Q1/Q3/Q4 2026 and FY2026–FY2027 estimates well above the consensus), implying analysts expect continued margin expansion and strong earnings growth that could support higher equity value over the next 12–24 months. Positive Sentiment: Multiple Zacks pieces highlight Comfort Systems' track record of earnings beats and argue the company has the setup to outperform again (strong revenue/margin trends and a history of upside surprises), a bullish catalyst ahead of future quarterly reports. Why FIX Is Poised to Beat

Multiple Zacks pieces highlight Comfort Systems' track record of earnings beats and argue the company has the setup to outperform again (strong revenue/margin trends and a history of upside surprises), a bullish catalyst ahead of future quarterly reports. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also ran thematic coverage (e.g., “3 reasons growth investors shouldn't overlook FIX”) and a piece on whether FIX is a buy as analyst sentiment turns positive — useful for longer‑term positioning but not immediate price triggers. 3 Reasons Not to Overlook

Zacks also ran thematic coverage (e.g., “3 reasons growth investors shouldn't overlook FIX”) and a piece on whether FIX is a buy as analyst sentiment turns positive — useful for longer‑term positioning but not immediate price triggers. Neutral Sentiment: Relative‑performance analysis vs. construction peers was published (reviewing how FIX stacks up vs. names like Argan), which helps investors assess sector positioning but doesn’t directly explain today’s move. Peer Performance

Relative‑performance analysis vs. construction peers was published (reviewing how FIX stacks up vs. names like Argan), which helps investors assess sector positioning but doesn’t directly explain today’s move. Negative Sentiment: A Zacks note flagged that FIX traded down while the broader market was higher, pointing to profit‑taking or short‑term technical selling as the likely immediate cause of the decline rather than new fundamental weakness. Stock Dips While Market Gains

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $1,605.87 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $1,413.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1,123.41. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.95 and a 12 month high of $1,671.95. The firm has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $2.62. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Comfort Systems USA's quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,310.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,643.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIX

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Comfort Systems USA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comfort Systems USA wasn't on the list.

While Comfort Systems USA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here