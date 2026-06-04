Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Acquired by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,117 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. EWA LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 283 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,252,670.88. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.57, for a total transaction of $8,561,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 68,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,244,986.31. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $46,651,175 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 1.7%

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,851.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.65. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $469.16 and a 1 year high of $2,073.99. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1,718.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,343.83.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FIX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,680.00 to $1,992.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,969.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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