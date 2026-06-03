Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 14,114.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,798 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $11,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 520 shares of the construction company's stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,347,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,199 shares of the construction company's stock worth $53,383,000 after acquiring an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the construction company's stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 1,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,732.67, for a total value of $2,599,005.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,282,648.22. This trade represents a 16.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total value of $21,890,831.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 161,089 shares in the company, valued at $317,319,555.76. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $46,651,175 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Glj Research started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,969.33.

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Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 5.5%

FIX opened at $1,885.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 1.65. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $469.16 and a 52 week high of $2,073.99. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,699.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,330.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The firm's revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.38 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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