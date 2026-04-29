Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 283 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIX shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,680.00 to $1,992.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,923.20.

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Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,715.79 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $1,829.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,480.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1,177.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The company's revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 39.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,443.32, for a total transaction of $3,608,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,471.12. The trade was a 21.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 9,365 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.12, for a total transaction of $13,608,468.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 171,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at $249,243,501.76. This represents a 5.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,288 shares of company stock worth $53,677,038. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Comfort Systems USA this week:

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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