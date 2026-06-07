Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,640,532 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 158,778 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 4.65% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,531,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the construction company's stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company's stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 283 shares of the construction company's stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total value of $21,890,831.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 161,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $317,319,555.76. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 1,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,732.67, for a total value of $2,599,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,666 shares in the company, valued at $13,282,648.22. This represents a 16.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 24,078 shares of company stock worth $46,651,175 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 target price on the stock. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,969.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $1,841.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.65. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $469.16 and a 52-week high of $2,073.99. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $1,735.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,354.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Further Reading

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