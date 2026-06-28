Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,809 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,922,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,199 shares of the construction company's stock worth $53,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 658.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,390 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,465,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy sold 342 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.08, for a total transaction of $649,827.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,151.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total value of $21,890,831.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 161,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $317,319,555.76. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,778 shares of company stock worth $59,746,124. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of FIX opened at $1,857.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,865.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,455.43. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $510.00 and a 1-year high of $2,073.99. The stock has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,991.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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