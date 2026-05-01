Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Stake Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,734 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 26,605 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.44% of Comfort Systems USA worth $143,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the construction company's stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 283 shares of the construction company's stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Franklin Myers sold 8,636 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,472.56, for a total transaction of $12,717,028.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 73,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $108,962,077.20. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.97, for a total transaction of $12,914,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,276,305.28. The trade was a 19.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,788 shares of company stock valued at $56,276,043. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,844.64 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $1,497.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,186.36. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $408.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1,855.43.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.42 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is 8.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Glj Research started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,923.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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