State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH - Free Report) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,739,385 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,968,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.76% of Commerce Bancshares worth $368,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Keating Financial Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CBSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Commerce Bancshares from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Piper Sandler set a $60.50 price objective on Commerce Bancshares and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stephens set a $62.00 price objective on Commerce Bancshares and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Commerce Bancshares to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $54.02 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.99 and a 12 month high of $60.92. The business's 50-day moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares are set to split on Tuesday, December 1st. The 1.05-1 split was recently announced. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, November 30th.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $494.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.75 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 26.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.2750 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Paula Petersen sold 1,295 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $69,049.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,220,191.48. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Founded in 1865, it provides banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Commerce Bank. The company serves consumers, businesses, institutions and public-sector organizations. Its services include checking and savings accounts, lending, mortgage banking, treasury management, payment processing, and wealth management and trust services. Commerce Bank operates across several Midwestern and neighboring states, including Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma and Colorado.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH - Free Report).

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