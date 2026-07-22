Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires Shares of 16,364 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,364 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Marsh & McLennan Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marsh & McLennan Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marsh & McLennan reported second-quarter EPS of $2.96 , topping consensus, while revenue rose to $7.28 billion and came in above expectations, signaling solid underlying demand in its consulting and risk & insurance businesses. Article Title

Marsh & McLennan reported second-quarter EPS of , topping consensus, while revenue rose to and came in above expectations, signaling solid underlying demand in its consulting and risk & insurance businesses. Positive Sentiment: Management’s earnings call pointed to growth that is holding up better than feared, with consulting and insurance operations supporting results despite a tougher backdrop. Article Title

Management’s earnings call pointed to growth that is holding up better than feared, with consulting and insurance operations supporting results despite a tougher backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: William Blair kept a Hold rating on MRSH, saying the quarter was solid and growth appears to be stabilizing, but the stock’s valuation remains a concern. Article Title

William Blair kept a rating on MRSH, saying the quarter was solid and growth appears to be stabilizing, but the stock’s valuation remains a concern. Neutral Sentiment: The company also announced Q2 2026 earnings and held its investor conference call, reinforcing that the market is still digesting the details of the quarter and management’s outlook. Article Title

The company also announced Q2 2026 earnings and held its investor conference call, reinforcing that the market is still digesting the details of the quarter and management’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Higher operating expenses and the lack of a major growth re-acceleration may be tempering enthusiasm, helping explain why the stock is trading lower despite the earnings beat. Article Title

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $181.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.60 and a 52 week high of $213.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $200.81.

Read Our Latest Report on MRSH

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $2,693,441.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,889,506.81. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

See Also

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