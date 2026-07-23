Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires Shares of 2,625 Humana Inc. $HUM

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,625 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Humana by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,818,008 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,490,239,000 after buying an additional 3,097,571 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $456,632,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 34.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,470,982 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $948,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,774 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Humana by 4,481.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,196,502 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $306,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 914.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,255,665 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $321,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company's stock.

Get Humana alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Humana from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $264.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $327.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUM

Humana Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of HUM opened at $397.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.11 and a 12-month high of $428.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.22.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $39.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.37 billion. Humana had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.58 earnings per share. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Humana, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Humana wasn't on the list.

While Humana currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here