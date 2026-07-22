Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires Shares of 3,506 Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,506 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Jabil by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Jabil by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,320 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Jabil by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,967 shares of the technology company's stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $32,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,849,920. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 39,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,546,620. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $319.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business's 50 day moving average is $354.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.98. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.60 and a 12-month high of $428.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 83.93% and a net margin of 2.57%.The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. Zacks Research raised Jabil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus set a $475.00 price target on Jabil in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Jabil from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $453.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jabil

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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