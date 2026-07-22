Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Cuts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,282 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 32,815 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average is $74.95. The firm has a market cap of $145.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.19 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial raised Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor attention around Uber has increased, which can help keep the stock active and support sentiment if the market is positioning ahead of a catalyst. Article Title

Investor attention around Uber has increased, which can help keep the stock active and support sentiment if the market is positioning ahead of a catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Domino’s said third-party delivery partnerships, including Uber Eats, are driving more order growth and bringing in new customers, reinforcing the value of Uber’s delivery platform. Article Title

Domino’s said third-party delivery partnerships, including Uber Eats, are driving more order growth and bringing in new customers, reinforcing the value of Uber’s delivery platform. Positive Sentiment: Another Domino’s update emphasized strong order growth, digital reach and global expansion, which suggests continuing demand through delivery channels that can benefit Uber Eats volume. Article Title

Another Domino’s update emphasized strong order growth, digital reach and global expansion, which suggests continuing demand through delivery channels that can benefit Uber Eats volume. Positive Sentiment: A new Uber Eats-related deal involving GameStop suggests Uber’s delivery marketplace is still expanding into additional merchant categories, which could support future revenue growth. Article Title

A new Uber Eats-related deal involving GameStop suggests Uber’s delivery marketplace is still expanding into additional merchant categories, which could support future revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles were mostly commentary or market chatter, including “Should You Buy Uber Stock Before the Huge Investor Update?” and a Zacks screening piece, with no clearly new fundamental development. Article Title Article Title

Some articles were mostly commentary or market chatter, including “Should You Buy Uber Stock Before the Huge Investor Update?” and a Zacks screening piece, with no clearly new fundamental development. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern remains that driverless technology could erode Uber’s competitive advantage over time, which is a key headwind for the stock. Article Title

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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