Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,331 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,225 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $108.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.79. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $137.46.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.Kimberly-Clark's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $152,162.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,233.08. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $401,310.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,096 shares of company stock worth $689,687. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $116.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KMB

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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