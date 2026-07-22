Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,341 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,913 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 747.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,832,633. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $141.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.66. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $102.09 and a fifty-two week high of $151.18.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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