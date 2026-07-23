Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $273,000 Stake in Edison International $EIX

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,737 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 23,889 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Edison International were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Edison International by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,785 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Edison International Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $80.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average of $70.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. Edison International has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $80.90.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.Edison International's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8775 per share. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Edison International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EIX

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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