Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,502 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 20,521 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 2,960.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 306 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 334 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, EFG International AG acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.8%

OMC stock opened at $82.40 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.28, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.63. The business's fifty day moving average price is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.80.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Omnicom Group's quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Omnicom Group's payout ratio is currently 820.51%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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