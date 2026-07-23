Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC - Free Report) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,701,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $826,128,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 545.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,306,203 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $392,396,000 after buying an additional 1,103,748 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,629,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 2,130,000 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $614,974,000 after acquiring an additional 860,000 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $308.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $327.00 price objective on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore set a $325.00 target price on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $329.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.1%

NSC opened at $331.52 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $316.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.42. The firm has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.27. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a twelve month low of $268.23 and a twelve month high of $342.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Norfolk Southern's payout ratio is presently 45.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a major U.S. freight railroad company that provides rail transportation and related logistics services. As a Class I carrier, the company operates an extensive network across the eastern United States and offers scheduled freight service for a broad range of industries. Its core operations include long-haul and regional rail freight transportation, intermodal services that move containers and trailers between rail and other modes, and terminal and switching services that support efficient rail shipments for industrial and port customers.

The company transports a variety of commodities, serving sectors such as coal and energy, automotive and automotive parts, chemicals, agriculture, metals and construction materials, and consumer goods.

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