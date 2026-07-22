Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Holdings in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN - Free Report) by 132.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,943 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,657 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Gen Digital were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,941,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $542,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,451 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gen Digital during the 4th quarter worth $70,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,978,710 shares of the company's stock worth $244,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,874 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,328,737 shares of the company's stock worth $90,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Gen Digital by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,644,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $425,336,000 after buying an additional 1,954,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company's stock.

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Gen Digital Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ GEN opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.21. Gen Digital Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 19.46%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Gen Digital's revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gen Digital has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Gen Digital's dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ondrej Vlcek sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $2,478,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,832,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,974,900.72. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Chrystal acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $81,180.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 31,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $850,198.14. This trade represents a 10.56% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GEN shares. Argus raised shares of Gen Digital to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gen Digital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gen Digital from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Gen Digital from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GEN

Gen Digital Profile

Gen Digital NASDAQ: GEN is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

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