Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Reduces Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,318 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 8,015 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,123,203.13. This represents a 88.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,789,455.41. The trade was a 82.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $403.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $261.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $469.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $378.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.13.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. William Blair started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citic Securities increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $700.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $492.76.

View Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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