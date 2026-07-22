Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 14,428 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,051 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 14,428 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Equinix were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,398,906 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,265,706,000 after purchasing an additional 107,227 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,609,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,998,978,000 after purchasing an additional 493,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,567,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,959,731,000 after purchasing an additional 25,383 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,980,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,941,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,149,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EQIX. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research lowered Equinix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equinix from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Equinix from $1,123.00 to $1,143.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Equinix from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,153.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Equinix

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total value of $5,669,241.52. Following the sale, the chairman owned 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,998,145.10. The trade was a 41.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total value of $132,536.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,615,511.53. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,115 shares of company stock worth $12,022,574. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock opened at $1,027.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,058.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $981.90. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $720.62 and a 1 year high of $1,128.68. The stock has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a PE ratio of 71.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.67 earnings per share. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $5.16 dividend. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.84%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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