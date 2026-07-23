Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 15,007 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,305 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,007 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Sysco were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the company's stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Sysco by 24.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 62.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sysco by 14.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 344,504 shares of the company's stock worth $26,092,000 after purchasing an additional 42,903 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 226,648 shares of the company's stock worth $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director John M. Hinshaw purchased 13,304 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $1,000,061.68. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 40,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,021,834. This trade represents a 49.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Melius Research downgraded Sysco from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, June 26th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $88.00.

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Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $82.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64. Sysco Corporation has a twelve month low of $68.19 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $79.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.65.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 103.57% and a net margin of 2.08%.The firm's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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