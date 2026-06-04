Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 492,692 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984,283 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 492,692 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 6.3% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Alphabet were worth $308,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Kentucky Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $358.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.85. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.00 and a fifty-two week high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $460.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial set a $415.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $413.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,923,235.59. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,016 shares of company stock valued at $17,282,549. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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