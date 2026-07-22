Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Trims Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,646 shares of the company's stock after selling 49,752 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 4,353 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $500,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,937,371.80. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 3,630 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $403,111.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,297,523.95. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 18,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,914 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research set a $130.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price objective on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $125.00 target price on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $121.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $115.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.78. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $88.25 and a one year high of $119.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.26. The company's fifty day moving average is $108.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 17.18%. The business's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. J. M. Smucker's payout ratio is -344.62%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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