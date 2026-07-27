Commodore Capital LP Has $54.21 Million Stock Holdings in Pharvaris N.V. $PHVS

Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS - Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,918,970 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 29,525 shares during the period. Pharvaris makes up 3.1% of Commodore Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Commodore Capital LP owned 2.93% of Pharvaris worth $54,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHVS. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pharvaris by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,342 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHVS. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Pharvaris from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pharvaris in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pharvaris currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pharvaris

Pharvaris Price Performance

PHVS stock opened at $34.17 on Monday. Pharvaris N.V. has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of -2.34. The company's 50-day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.12. Equities analysts predict that Pharvaris N.V. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wim Souverijns sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,349,721.12. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth Bjork sold 10,000 shares of Pharvaris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,696.44. This represents a 39.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 274,555 shares of company stock valued at $8,880,601 over the last three months.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel oral therapies for rare bradykinin-driven diseases. The company's core mission is to address conditions characterized by uncontrolled activation of the plasma kallikrein-kinin system, with a primary emphasis on hereditary angioedema (HAE), a debilitating disorder marked by recurrent swelling episodes.

The company's lead program, PHA121, is an investigational once-daily oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor designed for prophylactic treatment of HAE and is advancing through clinical trials.

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