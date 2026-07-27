Commodore Capital LP Purchases New Position in Century Therapeutics, Inc. $IPSC

Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,695,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,652,000. Century Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.1% of Commodore Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Commodore Capital LP owned about 4.82% of Century Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,495,000. Spruce Street Capital LP lifted its position in Century Therapeutics by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Spruce Street Capital LP now owns 4,059,054 shares of the company's stock worth $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,522 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Century Therapeutics by 59.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 911,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 338,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IPSC shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Century Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IPSC

Century Therapeutics Stock Performance

Century Therapeutics stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $380.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of allogeneic cell therapies for cancer. Utilizing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology, the company engineers “off-the-shelf” natural killer (NK) and T cell candidates designed to target hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. By harnessing iPSC-derived immune cells, Century aims to overcome challenges associated with patient-derived therapies, such as manufacturing variability and treatment delays.

The company's proprietary platform integrates gene editing, synthetic biology and scalable cell expansion processes to generate a pipeline of product candidates.

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