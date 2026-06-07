Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,727 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 58 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Get MPWR alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,599.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total transaction of $49,636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $340,769,463.45. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,014 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,587.06, for a total value of $1,609,278.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,595,669.16. The trade was a 17.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 113,073 shares of company stock valued at $160,875,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 10.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,481.05 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.00 and a 12 month high of $1,714.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.78, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,462.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1,184.55.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Monolithic Power Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monolithic Power Systems wasn't on the list.

While Monolithic Power Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here