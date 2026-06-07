Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,366 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Glj Research began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,680.00 to $1,992.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,969.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FIX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total value of $21,890,831.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 161,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $317,319,555.76. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy sold 342 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.08, for a total transaction of $649,827.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,151.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 24,078 shares of company stock worth $46,651,175 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $1,841.59 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $1,735.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1,354.40. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.65. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $469.16 and a twelve month high of $2,073.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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