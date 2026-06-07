Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 17,023 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC's holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,807,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $480,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,258 shares during the period. Bruce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 286,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $14,029,000 after purchasing an additional 32,401 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,006,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $49,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,873 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 69,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB opened at $64.58 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.82. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.68%.The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries's revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently -110.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $26,199,255.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,270,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $359,107,643.34. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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