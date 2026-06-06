Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 33,263 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,617 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 33,263 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC's holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,972,374 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $396,961,000 after acquiring an additional 67,259 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 101,728 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 20,092 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 30,454 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 314,084 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $20,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio is 34.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings raised Fidelity National Information Services from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stephens lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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