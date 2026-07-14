Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 84,796 Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 460,860 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 84,796 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of Kimco Realty worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 111,247 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 41,265 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 639,985 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $13,593,000 after buying an additional 38,554 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth $331,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 30.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company's stock.

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Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.9%

Kimco Realty stock opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $26.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $558.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.73 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 28.54%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Kimco Realty's payout ratio is 120.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Kimco Realty from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Read Our Latest Report on KIM

About Kimco Realty

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

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