Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires Shares of 4,131 CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,131 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSW. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSW. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $378.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on CSW Industrials from $307.00 to $304.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $328.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSW

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CSW opened at $267.42 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.45 and a twelve month high of $337.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business's 50-day moving average price is $276.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.33.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $308.96 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CSW Industrials's payout ratio is 17.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total transaction of $49,843.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,707.42. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Darron K. Ash acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $256.62 per share, for a total transaction of $76,986.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $296,396.10. This represents a 35.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 5,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,478 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

Further Reading

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